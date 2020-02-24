|
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Deborah "Debbi" Jernigan Ragati, 63, of 631 Waterway Village Boulevard, Unit 10C, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Teaneck, NJ, she was the wife of Robert "Bob" Ragati and daughter of Robert Fulton Jernigan, Jr. of Myrtle Beach and the late Audrey Purvis Jernigan. She retired from Carolina Auto Auction and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family, her furbaby "Addy", swimming and was formerly a competitive swimmer, cooking, crossword puzzles and collecting elephants.
Surviving in addition to her husband "Bob" are one son of Gaffney Kristofer Lee and daughter Tabatha Poppe; one daughter of Anderson, SC, Mellissa Braendle and husband, Daniel; three sons from New Jersey, Robert Ragati, Andrew Ragati and Jonathan Ragati; grandchildren, Ally French, Berkley Braendle, Dustin and Blakley Coyle and Keely and Matt Jones; greatgrandchildren, Addisyn Jones and Jax Coyle; two brothers, Robert Jernigan (Mickey) of Bryson City, NC and James Jernigan (Tammy Trombley) of New Hampshire; a sister, Lynda Jernigan of Greenville, SC; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
Memorials may be made to: , "Colon Cancer Research", Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the home Kristofer and Tabatha Poppe, 102 Grace's Way, Gaffney, SC 29341.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.