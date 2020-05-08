Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
El Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM
El Bethel Baptist Church

Debbie Melton

Debbie Melton Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Deborah Diane Hill Melton, 62, of 521 Burnt Gin Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Odessa, TX, she was the daughter of Maggie Lee Peterson Hill of Gaffney and the late Bobby Dean Hill. She was a graduate of Limestone College and taught in the Cherokee County School District for 17 years. She loved gardening, flowers and animals, especially her fur baby "Bailey" and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two daughters, Misty Karsmizki (Donald) of Gaffney and Tomica Melton of Spartanburg; two brothers, Bobby Lee Hill (Dannetta) and Billy Wayne Hill, both of Gaffney; a nephew, Bobby Lynn Hill; two nieces, Brandi Denise Hill and Lindsay Zeimet (Jason); three great-nephews, James, Emmett and Cory. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her fiancé, John Allison.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at El Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Larry Melton officiating. Social distancing will be maintained at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: El Bethel Baptist Church, 116 Billy Goat Bridge Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at home of Maggie Hill, 519 Burnt Gin Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2020
