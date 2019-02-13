|
Shelby -Deborah Anne Bowman Blanton, 64, of Foxcroft Circle, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Shelby, she was the widow of Benny F. Blanton and the daughter of the late Harry O'Neal Bowman and Carolyn Wise Bowman Sapough. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 6:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blanton family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019
