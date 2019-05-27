Home

POWERED BY

Deborah Hutchins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Hutchins Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Deborah Jean Hutchins, 61, of 2648 Cherokee Avenue, passed away on May 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Shumpard Martin and Betty Martin Martin. Deborah previously worked as a waitress.

Surviving Mrs. Hutchins are three daughters, Angela Kennedy (Troy), Crystal Hutchins, and Mary Dawn Atkins; two step-daughters, Amber Hutchins and Stormie Hutchins; two brothers, Michael Henry Martin (Chelsey Paris) and Robert Poole; seven grandchildren, Dallas Kennedy, Charm Kennedy, Alize Smith, Madyson Sellars, Ava Sellars, Je'tejhia Gilliespie, and JeKyia Gilliespie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Peeler, Sherry Martin, and Jennie Martin, and her brother, Carlton Poole.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the residence at 2648 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC.

Donations may be made to Deborah Hutchins Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary, PO box 428, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hutchins family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.