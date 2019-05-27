Gaffney, S.C. - Deborah Jean Hutchins, 61, of 2648 Cherokee Avenue, passed away on May 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Shumpard Martin and Betty Martin Martin. Deborah previously worked as a waitress.

Surviving Mrs. Hutchins are three daughters, Angela Kennedy (Troy), Crystal Hutchins, and Mary Dawn Atkins; two step-daughters, Amber Hutchins and Stormie Hutchins; two brothers, Michael Henry Martin (Chelsey Paris) and Robert Poole; seven grandchildren, Dallas Kennedy, Charm Kennedy, Alize Smith, Madyson Sellars, Ava Sellars, Je'tejhia Gilliespie, and JeKyia Gilliespie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Peeler, Sherry Martin, and Jennie Martin, and her brother, Carlton Poole.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 pm at the residence at 2648 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC.

Donations may be made to Deborah Hutchins Funeral Fund, c/o Gordon Mortuary, PO box 428, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

