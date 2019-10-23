|
(September 30, 1954 – October 20, 2019)
Gaffney, S.C. - Debra White McDaniel of 550 Goldmine Road went home to be with the Lord Sunday night, October 20, after a hard fought seven-year battle with breast cancer. She was 65.
Born in Gaffney, Debra was the loving wife of Steven Henry McDaniel and the daughter of Lois Wallace White and the late Bobby E. White of Gaffney. She was the granddaughter of the late Oscar and Vera Batchelor White and the late Delton and Annie Cyrene Wallace of Gaffney. A devout Christian, Debra's life gave living witness to her faith as she strove to live each day with strength, perseverance, hospitality and love.
A 1972 graduate of Gaffney High School, Debra attended Limestone College and worked many years as a paralegal and Office Manager for the Schwilm Law Firm in Charlotte, NC, before her retirement due to failing eyesight. Debra had served as President of the Outboard Boating Club of Fairfield, President of the Business and Professional Women's Club of Gaffney, and Regional Director of Girl Scouts. A lifelong salesman, Debra excelled with Tupperware, Beauty Control, ColorStreet, and most notably, Avon from whom she received the coveted "Golden Albee Award" for President's Club member having highest national sales three years in a row. Debra also loved singing, playing the piano, hosting "theme" parties and cooking for huge family gatherings.
With her husband of 44 years, "Deb" is survived by her daughter Stacy McDaniel Zimmerman and husband Nicholas ("Kidd") and her son Terry McDaniel and wife Tina all of Gaffney, as well as her six grandchildren, Hunter and Tucker Zimmerman, Ember and Rayne McDaniel, Justice Bevis, and Trisden Bolyard. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Denise White Willis (David) of Huntersville and Lynn White Lawrence (Barry) of Gaffney, in-laws, Henry and Elizabeth McDaniel of Gaffney and nephew Robert Lawrence of Salt Lake City, UT. Deb was preceded in death by her unborn infant child and two nephews, Matthew and Michael Lawrence.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with services conducted by Dr. Dwight Easler. Burial will be immediately following at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family is at the home.
