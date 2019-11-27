|
Mrs. Debra Kay Haney Byars, 62, of 305 Ozell Avenue, passed away Thursday November 22 at her residence.
Wife of Dean Ray Byars, she was born in Spartanburg and was the daughter of Helen Butler Camp and the late Aaron Fair. She was raised by the late Tom and Selena Haney.
Debra Kay was a 1975 graduate of Gaffney High School. She was a member of Encounter Church where she was a soloist on the Praise Team. She was a former employee of Duke Energy.
She was preceded in death by a brother Willie Lee Camp.
In addition to her mother: she is survived by a son, Sgt. Aaron B Haney (Coco) of 29 Palms, CA; two daughters, Portia Haney (Carlton) of Gaffney and Halina Wright (Rodrich) of Boiling Springs; three step-sons, Dean Williams, of West Virginia, Dean Robinson of New York, and Nathan Peak of Gaffney; a special daughter, Gwen Galmon (Maurice) of Gaffney; two brothers, Vernon and Marvin Camp of Gaffney ; nine sisters, Selena Haney (Glen), Ella Camp, Sarah Jean Camp, Wilma Ann Camp, Carol Camp, Bobbie Jefferies, Dorothy T. Littlejohn ( Charlie) , Margaret Fair Glenn (Larry), and Teressa Fair, all of Gaffney; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be Saturday, 2 p.m., in Encounter Church with Pastor Joey Turner officiating. She will be in state at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family is receiving friends at the residence.
