Pacolet, S.C. - Debra Lynn Gale Gillis, 52, of 545 Asbury Road, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Bennington, New Hampshire, she was the wife of Chris Gillis and daughter of Judith Gobeil Gale of Errol, New Hampshire and the late Dennis Gale. She was a homemaker and loved her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Mark Langdon of Connecticut; two daughters, Jessica Murphey of Connecticut and Shania Webber of New Hampshire; a brother, Dennis C. Gale, Jr. of North Carolina; two sisters, Jennifer Ferron and Denise C. Gale, both of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren.

No services are scheduled.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.