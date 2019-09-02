Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Debra Jean Ogg Stevens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Jean Ogg Stevens Obituary

Blacksburg - Debra Jean Ogg Stevens, 69, of 137 Wildord Rd, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at her home.

Born in Midland, Michigan, she was the wife of John Stevens, the daughter of the late Clare and Ruby Barkley Ogg, and formerly worked as a beautician.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by two sons, Shane and Jim Hilliker; three step-sons, Ed McEntyre, Albert Stevens, and Allen Stevens; a step-daughter, Lori Steven; two brothers, Steve Ogg and Roger Haataja; one sister, Vicki Moore; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Stevens family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now