Blacksburg - Debra Jean Ogg Stevens, 69, of 137 Wildord Rd, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, at her home.
Born in Midland, Michigan, she was the wife of John Stevens, the daughter of the late Clare and Ruby Barkley Ogg, and formerly worked as a beautician.
Mrs. Stevens is survived by two sons, Shane and Jim Hilliker; three step-sons, Ed McEntyre, Albert Stevens, and Allen Stevens; a step-daughter, Lori Steven; two brothers, Steve Ogg and Roger Haataja; one sister, Vicki Moore; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
