Dee Benton Bartley, 36, of Union, SC went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Services will be held at Ottaway Baptist Church in Union, SC on Friday, May 17 between 5-7 PM.

She was preceded in death by mother, Karen White Jones and father, Billy Dean Jones of Mount Airy, NC. Also preceding her in death are her grandmothers, Fern Marion of Mount Airy, NC and Dorris Burrell of Union, SC and step-daughter Ashlee Jones Crocker of Gaffney, SC. Dee's memory is kept by fiancé, Alan Crocker, son, Michael Carson Allison, and step-daughter Alexandra Crocker, of Gaffney, SC.

She is additionally held in the hearts of sister, Ashley Askew of Westborough, MA, nieces and nephews MaKyleigh Benton, Leigha Allison, Holden Askew, and Hunter Askew. Dee was blessed with many special friends, including Lynn O'Shields and Dover.