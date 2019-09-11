|
Blacksburg - Delta Agnes Batchler Hulsey, 74, of 190 Roark Road, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late James Robert Batchler and Leona Pritchard Batchler. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, Blacksburg Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hulsey family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019