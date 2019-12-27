|
|
Spartanburg, S.C. - Dena Sue Lail Ferrell, 54, of 137 Brenda's Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Sanford, FL, she was the daughter of Roger Lail and step-mother, Jimmie Lail of Mooresboro, NC and Brenda Sue Phillips Pettit and step-father, Michael of Gaffney. She retired from Waffle House and was a member of Great Vision Church of God.
She is also survived by a sister, Donna Lynn Hamrick of Spartanburg; a special friend, Hurley Ferrell of Spartanburg.
No services are scheduled.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 27, 2019