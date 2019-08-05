|
Gaffney, S.C. - Denise Hughes Litzau Meloan, 71, of 230 East Buford Street, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the wife of Michael Foster Meloan and daughter of the late Benjamin Hughes and Claire Schopf Hughes. She was a retired registered nurse, was formerly employed by Lowes of Gaffney and Daddy Joes. She loved her fur babies, Baxter and Groucho Barks and her cat, Noodle. Mrs. Meloan was a United States Air Force veteran and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jason Litzau and wife, Rebecca of Gaffney; two daughters, Angela Litzau and husband, Bob Demski of Charlotte, NC and Megan Litzau-Kanal and husband, Hans of Belmont, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.
The family will be at respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019