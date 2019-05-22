Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Denise Yelensky

Denise Yelensky Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Denise Marie Ferguson Yelensky, 59, of 4098 Wilkinsville Highway, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Robert Malcolm Ferguson and Corinne Marie Hinrichs Ferguson. She was the owner of Sadie Mae's Restaurant where she made a lot of friends.

Surviving are a brother, Thomas James and wife, Barbara of Cedar, Minnesota and a sister, Della Dehart and husband, Oliver of Fayetteville, Georgia; a niece, Corinna Lynch and husband Alex of Georgia; a nephew, Allen Worm and wife, Madison of Georgia.

No services are scheduled. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 22, 2019
