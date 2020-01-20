|
Kings Mountain -- Dennis Gerald Gladden, 64, of 2046 Bethlehem Road, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Brenda Gladden and the son of the late Walter Gerald Gladden and Shirley Black Owens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Gladden family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 20, 2020