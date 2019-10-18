|
Blacksburg, S.C. - Derek Matthew Bell, 35, of 1125 Holly Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Angel Peterson Bell and son of Tina Durham Rippy and Richard Delane Rippy of Blacksburg. He was employed in construction, loved hunting, fishing, drag racing and the outdoors. Derek was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three stepsons, Dominik Loomis, Camron Loomis and Gaberyel Loomis, all of Grover, NC; a brother, Corey Rippy of Charlotte, NC; maternal grandmother, Maxene Durham of Blacksburg and paternal grandparents Richard & Gerane Rippy of Blacksburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Holly Ridge Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg with Rev. Michael Ware officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019