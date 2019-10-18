Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Derek Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek Bell Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Derek Matthew Bell, 35, of 1125 Holly Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Angel Peterson Bell and son of Tina Durham Rippy and Richard Delane Rippy of Blacksburg. He was employed in construction, loved hunting, fishing, drag racing and the outdoors. Derek was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan and member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are three stepsons, Dominik Loomis, Camron Loomis and Gaberyel Loomis, all of Grover, NC; a brother, Corey Rippy of Charlotte, NC; maternal grandmother, Maxene Durham of Blacksburg and paternal grandparents Richard & Gerane Rippy of Blacksburg.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Holly Ridge Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg with Rev. Michael Ware officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now