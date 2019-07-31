Home

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.
1705 Old Georgia Hwy.
Gaffney, SC 28150
(864) 649-1433

Deren Kentrice McDowell Jr.

Deren Kentrice McDowell Jr. Obituary

GAFFNEY - Deren Kentrice McDowell Jr., 4 days old infant, peacefully transitioned Saturday, July, 27, 2019, at Cherokee Medical Center.

He was the son of Deren Kentrice McDowell Sr. and Aaliyah Marie Linder.

He is also survived by two sisters, Treasure Dixon and Jozelyn Burden; one brother, Markee Guest; grandparents, Wilbert and Ruby Linder of Gaffney, Dedric and Stacie McDowell Petty of Gaffney, Kentrice Smith of Asheville, N.C., and Akiba Plummer of Ashville, N.C.; greatgrandparents, Steven and Audrey Oglesby of Gaffney, Gerald and Angela Littlejohn of Spartanburg, Arlette Smith of Gaffney; aunts, Latasha Thompson (Jontae) of Spartanburg, Carmilla Jefferies of Gaffney, Shelia Smith of New York, N.Y., Oletha Linder of Gaffney, Jondaijah McNeil of Gaffney, De'Miyah Petty and Dierra Petty, both of Gaffney; uncles, Yurontae Wood and Shondre Lane, both of Gaffney, Reason Plummer and Kennis Plummer, both of Asheville, N.C., Frankie EPPS (Brandy) of Gaffney, and Jacorrius Logan of Cowpens; God parents, Tamara Sims and Danielle Hull, both of Gaffney; and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousin and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Greater Hope Ministries.

The body will lie-in-state at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com.

The family is receiving friends at 940 N. Limestone St., Apt C-10, Gaffney and at 1213 West Rutledge Ave., Gaffney.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 31, 2019
