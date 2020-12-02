Gaffney, S.C. - DeRoy Garfield Wells, 79, of 467 Brickhouse Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Charlotte, N.C., he was the husband of Jean Spencer Wells and son of the late Edward DeRoy Wells and Audrey Hallman Wells. He retired from Hoechst Celanese and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church for 60 years. He loved his family, biking, running, old western movies, antiques, especially Lionel trains, and enjoyed Elvis.

Surviving is a sister, Donna Oh of Port St. Lucie, FL; two grandchildren, Christian Wells and Holly Wells Marthers (Joseph); three great-grandchildren, Blaine, Larkin & Finley Marthers; a sister-in-law, Mary Lee of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Duke Wells, a sister, Evelyn Sissy Wallace and two sisters-inlaw, Margaret Spencer Rabon and Gloria E. Spencer.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Travis Sparks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Corinth Baptist Church, 190 Corinth Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

