Derrick Shonta Gurley, age 38, of 590 Lyman Drive Gaffney SC, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife of 7.5 years, Valerie Ann Foster Gurley; four sisters, Monica Thomas, Laura Russell, Shakira Williams and Fannie Mayo; two brothers, Eugene Thomas Jr. and Brandon Williams.; father and mother-in-law, Sammy (Susie) Foster; grandmother in-law, Girtha Brown; brother and sisterin laws, Susan Hamrick (Stevie), Bernard Foster (Fredericka), Bennie Foster (Toya), Jeffrey Foster, Cherida Edrington and Anita Davidson; four God-sons; four Godbrothers; two aunts, nine uncles, and two special aunts; and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
Due to Federal & State COVID-19 mandates, capacity will be limited to protect our families and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 20, 2020