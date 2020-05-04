|
Gaffney, S.C. - Desiree Ann Platt, 41, of 506 Oliver Street, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Cleveland, OH, she was the daughter of the late Richard Platt and Mia Platt and special friend of Barry Goodliff. She was a graduate of University Tennessee, enjoyed traveling and loved her dogs. She was employed with Arby's and of the Catholic faith.
Surviving is a son, Aaron Howard of the home; a brother, Jens Platt of Knoxville; and a sister, Cindy Brown of Washington, DC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite-300, Jacksonville, FL, 32256.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 4, 2020