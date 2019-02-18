GAFFNEY - Destiny Nicole Turner, 19, of 161 Lakeside Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Brandy Nicole Turner of Cramerton, N.C. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, where she was a cheerleader and also in Jr. High. She enjoyed gymnastics, being with her friends, was an unforgettable soul and never met a stranger. Destiny was a former waitress at Fatz and Outback in Gaffney, was employed with Dollar General in Pelzer and attended New Harvest Church of God.

In addition to her mother, also surviving are brother, Jesse James Blanton of Cramerton, N.C.; grandparents, Joe and Kim Turner of Gaffney; step-grandparents, George and Alma Page of Myrtle Beach; two aunts, April Turner of Gaffney and Joyce Putnam of Maiden; and three cousins, Shannon Turner, Sarah Price and Hunter Cobb, all of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, at New Harvest Church of God. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Robert Wells and Pastor Michael Perry officiating. Interment will be on Clingman Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place. Memphis, TN, 38105.

The family will be at the home of her grandparents, Joe and Kim Turner, 161 Lakeside Lane.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.