Diane Hughes Lee
Gaffney, S.C. - Connie Diane Pogue Hughes Lee, 61, of 145 Anthony Street, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Born in Gaffney, she was the mother of Brittney Hughes of the home and grandmother of Brayden Hughes. She was the daughter of Billy Harmon of Gaffney and the late Elaine Mills Harmon. She was formerly employed by the Cherokee County Humane Society, loved her family and animals, and of the Baptist faith.

Also surviving are two brothers, Darryl Harmon of Spartanburg and Bryan Harmon (Deb) of Tennessee; a sister, Tammy Pogue Cole of North Carolina. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Pogue.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2020.
