Gaffney, S.C. - Diane Wilson Ivey, 64, of 346 Buck Shoals Road, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Nahunta, Georgia, she was the loving wife of Ray Barry Ivey.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a stepdaughter, Jo Evelyn Ivey, a step-granddaughter, Mikomi Knight, a sister-inlaw, Diane Ballantyne, one brother, Junior Wilson and wife, Frieda, a niece, Vanessa Wilson and a sister, Ruby Thomas. She was preceded in death by six siblings.

The family is grateful to the caring staff at Providence Care and a special thank you to nephew, Scot Ballantyne and his wife Susan for their loving care and support during her illness.

There will be a memorial service at 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Scot Ballantyne officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Interment will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Providence Care, 115 Southport Road, Suite J, Spartanburg, SC 29306.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.