Dollie Pearson
Ms. Dollie Gale Pearson, 78, of 205 Peachtree St., passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Greer Rehabilitation Healthcare.

She was born in Cherokee County, South Carolina on April 12, 1942 to Guywion and Mary Burris Pearson.

She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and retiree of Super 8 housekeeping .

Dollie was predeceased by her parents, Guywion Pearson and Mary Burris Pearson; three siblings, Mattie Pearson, Willie Jean Pearson and John Henry Burris.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: three sons, Jermaine Fletcher Pearson (Pamela), Jamie Jerome Pearson and Bryant O'Neal Pearson (Brandi) all of Gaffney; four brothers, Guy Junior Pearson (Ann) of Atlanta, Herbert Burris, Sammie Lee Pearson, and Charles Pearson all of Gaffney; four sisters, Lula Mae Cureton of Forest City, Sarah P. Keeter, Louise Pearson and Amy Pearson all of Gaffney; 7 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 3 p.m., in Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Lee Byers officiating. She will lie in state at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
