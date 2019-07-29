|
GAFFNEY - Dominic Adolphus Jennings, 30, went home to be with the Jesus on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Peachtree Centre.
Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Denise Jackson Wray of Inman and the late Adolphus Jennings.
In addition to his mother, also surviving is a sister, Mia Jennings of Gaffney. Dominic was preceded in death by a sister, Lynteakia Jennings.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers for their love and care for the past 12 years, Donna Cobb, Kiley Dover, Judy Jones, Amy Brakefield, Beverly Earley and Julie Owensby.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Peachtree Centre, 1434 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
