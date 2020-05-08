|
Don Eugene Best, 82, of 246 Hummingbird Lane, Loganville, GA, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020.
Don was born in Union, SC and was a husband of 46 years to Kathy Pace Best. Don was the son of the late Beulah B. Harris and stepson of the late James C. Harris. He grew up on the Big Mill Hill and was a graduate of Gaffney High School and John Marshall Law School.
Don served in the US Navy aboard the USS ATKA (AGB-3) as a Yeoman where he spent time in both the Antarctic and the North Pole. Don retired from the Georgia Insurance Commission. He loved history, Broadway musicals and Christian music. Don was also a prolific writer of poetry. Don was a member of the Parkwood Hills Baptist Church in Decatur Georgia where he served as a deacon and was a member of the choir.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by a daughter, Robyn Best of Sugarloaf Key, FL and a step-son Adrian Robinson and his wife Melissa of Murrieta CA; two sisters, Leslie Boone and her husband Richard, Pam Blanton, and her husband Bill, both of Gaffney, SC and a brother, James H. Harris and his wife Lauren of Aiken, SC. Don had three grandsons: Matthew Linaberry, Zackary Robinson, and Spencer Robinson.
Don loved his Lord, family and country.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
The Blue Ridge Foundation at 717 S. Marshall, Suite 105B Winston Salem, NC. 27101
There will be a closed memorial on May 7, 2020 at the Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2020