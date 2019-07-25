Gaffney, S.C. - Donald Dean Jarvey, 57, of 265 Phillips Drive, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Groton, Massachusetts, he was the husband of the late Karen Peeler Jarvey and son of the late Henry Jarvey and Shirley Rockafeller Jarvey. He was the owner/operator of House of Jarvey Jewelry Store in Cowpens, loved fishing, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sisters, Debra Mirizio of Pasco, Washington and Denise Davis of Blacksburg, SC; a brother, Daniel Jarvey of Tacoma, Washington; a stepson, Danny Ray Kearse of Gaffney; a stepdaughter, Tracy Kearse of Gaffney; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Dean Peeler and wife, Deb and Neal Peeler and wife, Renee, both of Gaffney; three sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Emory and husband, Ken of Cowpens, Diane Peeler of Cowpens and Sherry Kingsmore of GA; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother, David Jarvey.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: of SC, 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register will be available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C. Published in The Gaffney Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019