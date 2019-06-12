Longs, S.C. - Don Thomas Truluck, 61, of 337 Rolling Ridge Dr., Longs, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.

Born in Gaffney, he was married to Karen Yarbrough Truluck. He was the son of Esther Truluck and the late George Truluck. A graduate of Gaffney High School, he was a carpenter by trade. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Gaffney.

In addition to his wife and mother, also surviving are a sister, Dee Randolph and husband Jimmy; a brother, Dennis Truluck, of Cliffside, N.C., sister in law, Cheryl Truluck of Mooresboro, N.C.; nieces, Jessie Randolph, Jamie Randolph, Rebekah Randolph, Amanda Roethlisberger and husband John of Rock Hill, S.C., Holly Truluck of Rock Hill, S.C., and Hailey Truluck of Commerce, Ga.; great nieces, Georgia Brown and Evie Kate Randolph.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Bus Fund at 200 N. Limestone Street Gaffney, SC 29340.