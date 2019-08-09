|
Mr. Donald Eugene Holly of 112 Westland Drive passed away on August 7, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. Mr. Holly was born May 22, 1928 in Ohio to the late Arden Earl and Mary Grace Holly. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and served on the European front in post World War II efforts and the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1953 and returned to America.
Once home, Mr. Holly attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, earning a double major B.S. in Mathematics and Chemical Engineering and then a M.S. in Chemical Engineering. It was in Ann Arbor that he met and married the love of his life, the late Dolores L. Holly. He is survived by four children: Sharon L. Kreider (Vern Hoven) of Sunnyvale, CA, Randel J. Holly (Lynne) of Cowpens, SC, Richard D. Holly (Julie) of Seattle, WA, and Shellie H. Wylie (Scott) of Gaffney, SC. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Holly had a stellar career in the aerospace and nuclear industry during which he lived in many locations on the east and west coast. He worked on many security projects for the United States Government. After retirement he and his wife moved to Gaffney. He worked for a time as a professor of sciences at Limestone College.
His favorite name and role was as "Boppa" to his grandchildren. He was their mentor, tutor, role model and biggest cheerleader for all of their achievements. An avid sports fan, he often attended sporting events for the children locally and kept in close touch with the ones he couldn't attend. His grandchildren say he was their biggest supporter in all of life's events, even when they were wrong!
Michigan Wolverine football was also dear to his heart and his family knew not to talk to him during a game especially if his team was losing. As an alumnus of Michigan, he continued to support the university and has a brick in the stadium wall dedicated to him
A lifelong volunteer and philanthropist, he served Meals on Wheels for over thirty years. Often he helped those on his route personally and financially. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886 Gaffney, SC 29342.
Mr. Holly was a dedicated member of Limestone Presbyterian Church where he had served in numerous leadership positions. A Memorial Service will be held at the church on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. with receiving of family and friends afterward in the church parlor. As of Monday, August 12, the family will be at the home 112 Westland Drive in Gaffney.
