Blacksburg - Donald Richard Painter, 67, of 206 E. Clairborne Street Apt. 8B, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home.
Born in Gastonia, NC, he was the widower of Patricia Smith and the son of the late Floyd Painter and Lucille Furr Painter. Mr. Painter retired as a electrician. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends in Burnt Mill and he adored his son, Christopher Smith.
Mr. Painter is survived by one son, Christopher Smith, and one step-son, Ricky Painter.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eugonda Mobley, Barbara Painter, Dean Painter, and Duke Painter.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702.
The family will be at their respective residences.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Painter family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019