Gaffney, S.C. - Donald "Donnie" Gary Ramsey, Jr., 60, of 150 Brights Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Linda Bright Ramsey and son of the late Donald Gary "Don" Ramsey, Sr. and Phyllis Childers Ramsey. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Greenville Technical College and employed with Michelin for 30 years. He loved his family, enjoyed walking, gardening, the outdoors and working on cars and tractors.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Donald Jordan Ramsey of the home; a daughter, Hannah Lois Ramsey of Gaffney; a sister, Becky Bright (Alfred) of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Lee Ramsey and a sister, Randie Lynn Ramsey Henson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bill Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 24, 2020