Donald Turner

Blacksburg - Donald Lee Turner, 81, of 281 Bridges Road, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Amelia Turner and the son of the late William Howard Turner and Annie Lee Moore Turner. Mr. Turner retired as a maintenance supervisor at Hoechst Celanse and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, electronics, reading, traveling, farming, and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and many friends. He was a veteran of the US Army.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Turner is survived by two sons, Russ Turner and Randy Turner, both of Blacksburg; one brother, Douglas Turner of San Jose, CA; four grandchildren, John Turner, Tori Turner, Mary Beth Doby, and Brody Turner; and one great-grandchild, Melodie Kaydence Turner.

Graveside services will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Scruggs and Rev. Harold Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

The family will be at the residence.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Turner family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 27, 2020.
Send Flowers
