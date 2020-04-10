|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Donald Eugene Wyatt, 54, of 313 Frye Road, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Lena Messer Wyatt and son of Ansel (Boyd) Wyatt of Gaffney and the late Connie Pearson Wyatt. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from textiles and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family, enjoyed being with his friends, dirt track racing, NASCAR, especially Mark Martin, horseshoes and music, especially rock music.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are a son, Layton Wyatt of the home; two daughters, Tiffaney Wyatt of Gaffney and Brittaney LeCroy of Blacksburg; two brothers, Phil Wyatt and Chris Wyatt (Amy), both of Gaffney; a sister, Samantha Tindall (Bryan) of Blacksburg; eight grandchildren, Alex Peeler, Hannah Peeler, Destaney Martin, Nevaeh Bolin, Lilly Wade, Gracie Mathis, Sophie Mathis and Meredith Mathis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 10, 2020