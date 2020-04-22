|
Gaffney, S.C. - Emily Donalene Powell Taylor, 96, of 507 S. Johnson Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Captain George Edward Taylor and daughter of the late Charlie Houston Powell and Ila Inez Scruggs Powell. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School and Cecil's Business College and retired from McLeod Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Gleaner's Sunday School Class, the WMU, Young at Heart and Monday Night Widow's Club.
Surviving are a son, George Edward Taylor, Jr. (Eugenia) of Birmingham, AL; a daughter, Denise Taylor Weaver (Carter) of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Dennis Powell (Mary) of Johnson City, TN and Robert Powell (Dr. Joseph Orlick) of Swoope, VA; two grandchildren, Robert Taylor (Dana) of Louisa, VA and Taylor Weaver Early (Dr. John, Jr.) of Florence, SC; five great-grandchildren, Dustin, Erin, Eleanor, John, III and Caroline. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 200 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Im Jai House, P.O. Box 27256, Greenville, SC 29616.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.