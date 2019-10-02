|
|
Donna Marie Ballenger Jordan, 70, of Swansea passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Charlotte, N.C., she was the wife of Douglas Wayne Jordan and the daughter of the late Donald Ballenger and Cora Arledge.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Jordan is survived by two sons, Richard Wayne Hick and wife, DJ, of Gaffney, and Christopher Scott Hicks and wife, Wijitra, of Lexington; one daughter, Telisha Dean Coleman and partner, Katherine DeAngel, of Charlotte; two stepsons, Jeremy John Jordan and wife, Carrie, and Timothy Lee Jordan and wife, Jackie, both of Florida; two sisters, Evelyn Diane Richardson and Debra Lynn Fischer, both of Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Kristopher Hicks, Angela Marie Hicks, Brianna Nelson, Damien Nelson, Bailey Jordan, Garet Jordan, and Chase Whelchel; and one great-grandchild, Adleigh Nelson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jordan was preceded in death by one sister, Sarah Ballenger and two brothers, Richard Earl Ballenger and Michael Wayne Ballenger, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6 at 1 p.m. at 622 Edgewater Drive, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 2, 2019