Donna Mullinax
Gaffney, S.C. - Donna Sue Mullinax, 53, of 1812 Beech Street, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of Minnie Shell Mullinax of the home and the late Claude Eugene Mullinax. She retired from textiles, loved Facebook and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her mother are three sons, Matthew Mullinax, Nathan Mullinax, both of Gaffney and Michael Gibson of Blacksburg; a brother, Scott Mullinax (Lois) of Gaffney; four sisters, Sharon Hardin, Janet Spencer, Kim Jones (Jonathan), all of Gaffney and Krystal Billings of Kentucky; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Claude Mullinax.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at New Harvest Ministries with Pastor Christine Crawford and Pastor Ken Hester officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome. com Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
New Harvest Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
