|
|
Chesnee, S.C. - Donna Marie Naquin Siebenthall, 39, of 169 McDowell Road, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born in New Orleans, she was the wife of Christopher Alan Siebenthall and the daughter of Sandra Parson Decker and step-daughter of Steve Decker of Chesnee and the daughter of Patrick Anthony Naquin of Louisiana. Mrs. Siebenthall was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her husband and parents also, surviving are two sons, Austin and Axton Siebenthall of the home; a daughter, Ashlyn Siebenthall of the home; and a brother, Scott Naquin of Chesnee.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 23, 2020