|
|
Blacksburg - Donna Jo Gibson Tessner, 63, of 113 Tessner Road, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Atrium Health Cleveland.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of David Tessner and the daughter of Joe Dean Gibson and Martha Ruppe Gibson. Mrs. Tessner previously worked in childcare and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and grandmother who cherished traveling and her family time, especially time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Tessner is survived by two daughters, Jenna Tessner (Marvin) and Michelle Karagounis (Andy); and four granddaughters, Lauren, Natalie, Madelyn, and Katelyn.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Graveside services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Rd, Blacksburg, SC 29702 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Tessner family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020