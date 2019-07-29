|
Donnie M. Littlejohn, 56, of 108 Hoover Drive, Lexington, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 24th, in his home.
He was born in Cherokee
County and was a son of the late Rochelle and Minnie Watkins Littlejohn.
He was a member of
Suck Creek Baptist Church and Victor Lodge #141.
Surviving are: his wife,
Thomasine Littlejohn, of
Gaffney; daughters, Brandi
Jackson (Cedric), of Spartanburg, Chere Sullivan of
Gaffney, and Kara Goode (Gowan), of Charlotte, N.C.; sons, Jarrett Sullivan and Jordan, Sullivan; step-son, Jarvis Shippy; brother, Willie Littlejohn, all of Gaffney; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Pough, Brenda Duncan, Dicy Crosby, and Maggie Studyvance.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Suck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Macomson officiating.
The family is at the home of Willie Littlejohn, 238 N. Green River Road.
The Gilmore Mortuary, www.GilmoresMortuary.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 29, 2019