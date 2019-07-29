Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Suck Creek Baptist Church

Donnie Littlejohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donnie Littlejohn Obituary

Donnie M. Littlejohn, 56, of 108 Hoover Drive, Lexington, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 24th, in his home.

He was born in Cherokee

County and was a son of the late Rochelle and Minnie Watkins Littlejohn.

He was a member of

Suck Creek Baptist Church and Victor Lodge #141.

Surviving are: his wife,

Thomasine Littlejohn, of

Gaffney; daughters, Brandi

Jackson (Cedric), of Spartanburg, Chere Sullivan of

Gaffney, and Kara Goode (Gowan), of Charlotte, N.C.; sons, Jarrett Sullivan and Jordan, Sullivan; step-son, Jarvis Shippy; brother, Willie Littlejohn, all of Gaffney; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley Pough, Brenda Duncan, Dicy Crosby, and Maggie Studyvance.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Suck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Macomson officiating.

The family is at the home of Willie Littlejohn, 238 N. Green River Road.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.GilmoresMortuary.com.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now