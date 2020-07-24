Boiling Springs, S.C. - Donnie Wayne Owens, Sr., 80, of 231 Oak Circle, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Robina Salvador Owens and son of the late Amos W. Owens and Jessie Mae Scruggs Owens. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Rutledge Business College, retired from Lowes, a U.S. Navy Veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and woodworking, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Surviving are three sons, Kenny Owens (Ann) of Christiansburg, VA, Donnie W. Owens, Jr. of Galax, VA and Michael Owens (Elizabeth) of Louisa, KY; a sister, Sandra Coble (Lane) of Lincolnton, NC; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Ray Owens and Terry Owens and three brothers, Dean Owens, Frank Owens and Ray Owens.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Kenny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

