1/
Donnie Owens Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Boiling Springs, S.C. - Donnie Wayne Owens, Sr., 80, of 231 Oak Circle, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Robina Salvador Owens and son of the late Amos W. Owens and Jessie Mae Scruggs Owens. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Rutledge Business College, retired from Lowes, a U.S. Navy Veteran and of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and woodworking, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Surviving are three sons, Kenny Owens (Ann) of Christiansburg, VA, Donnie W. Owens, Jr. of Galax, VA and Michael Owens (Elizabeth) of Louisa, KY; a sister, Sandra Coble (Lane) of Lincolnton, NC; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Ray Owens and Terry Owens and three brothers, Dean Owens, Frank Owens and Ray Owens.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Kenny Owens officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved