Gaffney, S.C. - Donnie Ray Phillips, 68, of 170 Draytonville Church Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Charles M. Phillips and Margie Childers Phillips. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone College, retired from Springs Industries, and a member of Draytonville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Donnie was an avid Gaffney Indians and USC Gamecocks fan.

Surviving are two brothers, Dale Phillips and wife, LuAnn of Gaffney and Ricky Phillips and wife, Patty of Gaffney; two sisters, his twin, Connie Hughey of Spartanburg and Sandy Phillips of Gaffney; an aunt, Cladie Cooksey of Gaffney; five nieces, two nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Deborah Parris, Evelyn Nelson and Lib Ivey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Billy Hughey.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Harrill and Dr. Robert Ivey officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

The family will be at the home of Ricky & Patty Phillips, 167 Stagecoach Drive, Gaffney.

