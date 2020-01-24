|
|
Donte' Jamal Dover was born March 27, 1994 to Jessica Hughes and Donald Preston Dover Jr.
Donte' was employed by Belk Distributions in Jonesville, S.C.
Donte' loved his family, friends, and people in general. The memories of him will always be cherished in our hearts. We all loved him and he will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish fond memories are one son, Donterrious Cashmere Dover, of Gaffney; two brothers, Donald Preston Dover III, of Gaffney, and Devarius Whitworth, of Shelby, N.C.; one sister, Kenyetta Card, of Shelby, N.C.; maternal grandmother, Mary Hughes, of Gaffney; paternal grandmother, Rosa Webber (Kelvin). of Gaffney; paternal grandfather, Donald Dover Sr., of Gaffney; four uncles, Keith Webber, Alonzo Webber, and Tarvarius Davidson, all of Gaffney, and Maximillian Jefferies, of Atlanta, Georgia; one aunt, Melissa Davidson, of Gaffney; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Limestone Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Mason officiating.
He will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
The family will receive friends at 434 Hetty Hill Street, and 100 Redwood Village Apt 12 in Gaffney, SC.
The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Dover family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 24, 2020