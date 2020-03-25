|
Gaffney, S.C. - Dora Patterson Pennington, 82, of 154 Old McKown Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Ted Pennington and daughter of the late Clarence Patterson and Cleo Guyton Patterson. She retired from textiles and was a member of Abingdon Creek Baptist Church. She loved her family, playing bingo, fishing, dancing, Country Music and loved to make people laugh.
Surviving are a son, Larry Eugene Pennington (Karen) of Gaffney; two daughters, Marilyn Pennington Crocker of Blacksburg and Karen Pennington Upchurch (Niles) of Gaffney; eight grandchildren, Amanda Luna, Samantha Calderon (David), Dora Evans (Benji), Karen Barnhill (Kevin), Beth Dover (Ronnie), Derek Pennington (Kasey), Justin Pennington and Brandi Vega (Dillon); eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Lee Grigg, two grandchildren, April Crocker and Joey Crocker, one great-grandchild, Tara Calderon, a sister, Iva Jean Jackson and two brothers, Clarence Patterson, Jr. and Joe Dean Patterson.
Mrs. Pennington will lie in state at Abingdon Creek Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Abingdon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Parker and Rev. Mike Wood officiating. The family will receive friends after the graveside service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.