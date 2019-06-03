Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Doris McMillian

Doris McMillian Obituary

GAFFNEY - Doris Proctor McMillian, 76, of 316 Freemont Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Shelby, N.C., she was the wife of the late Ralph O'neal McMillian and the daughter of Ethel Mae Martin Proctor of Falston, N.C., and the late James Willard Proctor. Mrs. McMillian was a retired manager for Mr. Petro and was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are a son, Greg

Proctor of the home; two brothers, Earl Proctor of Falston, N.C., and Larry Proctor of Shelby; two sisters, Louise McNeely and Tammy Proctor Harris, both of Shelby; two grandchildren raised in the home, Brittney Elaine Proctor and Edward Trey Proctor (Emily Dorman); and a great-granddaughter, Abby Grace Upchurch. Mrs. McMillian was preceded in death by a brother, John Proctor.

A private memorial service will be held at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on June 3, 2019
