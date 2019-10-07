|
Cowpens, SC - - Doris McEntire Wade Tisdale, 92, formerly of Cowpens, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valley Falls Terrace.
Born in Landrum, she was first married to the late James A. Wade and then to the late Fred Tisdale and the daughter of the late George D. McEntire and Mattie Sue Edwards McEntire. She was a graduate of Green Creek High School, where she was The Salutatorian, enjoyed cooking, traveling, especially the mountains. Mrs. Tisdale was retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and choir member.
Surviving is a daughter, Nancy W.C. Gentile of Cowpens; a brother, Ray McEntire (Jackie) of Boiling Springs; three sisters, Gena Moss (Don) of Boiling Springs, Marion Sue Rosier (Chuck) of Augusta, GA and Linda Gibson of Boiling Springs; two grandchildren, Chad Chastain (Jessica) and Alyson Dyer (Andy); five great-grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Rhiannon, Amalie, and Corrina; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Tisdale of Spartanburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tisdale was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Wade; and three brothers, Hoyt McEntire, Vernon Lee McEntire and George W. McEntire. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Valley Falls Terrace.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Cowpens. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at church with Dr. Jason Metcalf and Reverend Jimmy Powell officiating. Interment will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Central Baptist Church, 126 East Church Street, Cowpens, SC, 29330.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC