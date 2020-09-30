1/
Dorothy Briggs
Gaffney, S.C. - Dorothy Slocum Briggs, 105, formerly of Easton, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Easton, NY, she was the widow of the late Ralph Harold Briggs and daughter of the late Stewart E. Slocum and Louie H. Slocum. She retired as a LPN from Troy Hospital and was a member of Easton Methodist Church. She was a member of DAR, loved her family, gardening and cooking.

Surviving are daughters-in-law, Emily Briggs and Cheryl Briggs, both of Gaffney; grandchildren, Rachael Conroy (Jon), Shawn Briggs, Dean Briggs (Amanda) and Bonnie Briggs; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Brylie and Aubryn Conroy, Mackenna, Dylan, Dakota and Trevor Briggs; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Harold "Bob" Briggs and Allan Richard Briggs and a brother, Albert Slocum.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Frederick

Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Peachtree Centre, 1434 N. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 29, 2020
In our prayers
Steven Lofgren
