Blacksburg, S.C. - Mrs. Dorothy Moss Carroll, 81, of 425 North Rutherford Street, passed away on April 14, 2019, at Peachtree Centre. Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lovelace Moss and Ethel Pennington Moss. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will he held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Carroll family.