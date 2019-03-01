Chesnee, S.C. - Dorothy Ann Greenway Johnson, 77, of 227 Huskey Road, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, she was companion of Michael Radford for 35 years and daughter of the late Longsworth Jackson Greenway and Marie Blackwell Greenway. She retired from Wal-Mart, was a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith. She loved to play softball, cooking, going to the Lake and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Surviving in addition to her companion are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Johnson, a brother, Johnny Greenway, and two sisters, Catherine Henderson and Juanita Nodine.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.