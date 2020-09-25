Dorothy McDowell

Dorothy Harris McDowell passed away on Monday, September 14 in Bowie, Maryland after a long illness.

She retired in 1990 from teaching in the D.C. Public Schools after 34 years. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was a proud member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church for some 47 years where she served on the Diaconate and as an Elder.

Her beloved husband of 57 years, Dr. Hershel Mc- Dowell, preceded her in death in 2014.

She leaves behind, her daughter, Dr. Vesta McDowell Brown, and son, Mr. Samuel J. McDowell, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host other family members and friends.