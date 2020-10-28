Dorothy Smith

Blacksburg - Dorothy Gaynell Pruitt Smith, 89, of 602 West Pine Street, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the widow of Charles Haskell Smith and the daughter of the late Boyce Oscar Pruitt and MaeBell Guinn Pruitt. Mrs. Smith retired from textiles and was a member of Broad River Baptist Church of Blacksburg.

Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons, Roy Dean Smith and Bobby Haskell Smith, both of Blacksburg; one daughter, Shirley Simpson of Blacksburg; one sister, Lucille Mosley of Blacksburg; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Cefes Pruitt and Clemeth Pruitt.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Broad River Baptist Church, 420 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Smith family.