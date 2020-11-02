1/
Dorothy "Dot" Sprouse
Gaffney, S.C. - Dorothy "Dot" Quinn Sprouse, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her residence.

Born in York, she was the widow of the late Johnny Sprouse and the daughter of the late Heyward Quinn and Lois Pittman Quinn. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved her family and was kind to animals. She was tender hearted and enjoyed singing, especially in churches. Mrs. Sprouse was retired from textiles and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a son, Roger Sprouse (Rhonda) of Gaffney; a daughter, Sherry Ledford (Clinton) of Bakersville, NC; two sisters, Ruth Hannah of Gaffney and Myrtle Messer of GA; five grandchildren, Roger Sprouse, Michael Ledford, Brittany Sprouse, Phillip Sprouse and Brandy Maynor; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Lois Pittman Quinn, she was preceded in death by two sons, Paul Ray Sprouse and Walter Raymond Sprouse; and a brother, James Quinn.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC, 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
